Steven is 6’1’ wearing size Medium
Targeted underarm ventilation keeps you from overheating as the seasons change.
Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light.
Resilient ribbed cuffs, hem and neckline are built to retain their shape wear after wear.
Men’s Atlas Air Crewneck Sweater proof point

Atlas Air Crewneck Sweater: Light Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

proof point Men’s Atlas Air Crewneck Sweater
  • Performance Tests:
  • Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
  • Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
  • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
  • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
  • +50% Recycled Content (Varies by Colorway)

Men’s Atlas Air Crewneck Sweater

$ 95

  • Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters (comparable to our 2023 Atlas Turtleneck)
  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Digitally-designed elbow and shoulder articulation enhances fit and mobility
  • Resilient architectural ribbing with enhanced shape retention
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Hip length, tailored fit designed for wearing on its own, layered over a tee or under a blazer; your normal size is recommended
  • Updated fit and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters; see size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hang drying and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

