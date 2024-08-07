Apollo Phase Change Material with Gradient Colors

Born From Space

A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.

Steam on Top of Fabric

Ultimate Breathability

A moisture wicking pique knit construction is 19x more breathable than traditional woven fabric, for a sweat-free microclimate throughout your day.

Men's Apollo Short Sleeve Sport Shirt

$ 49
was $95

With its ultra-breathable pique knit construction, moisture-wicking stretch fabric and incredible NASA temperature regulation, Apollo’s sharp short sleeve cut is ready to make even the hottest summer days a breeze.

Built For: Warm weather, stuffy commutes, beach trips, work from wherever, weekend gatherings

  • Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
  • Breathable, moisture-wicking pique knit
  • 4-way stretch
  • Soft collar with hidden buttons
  • Front chest pocket
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
  • Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
  • Single unified fit sits between a Slim and Standard; Your normal size is recommended
  • Redesigned bottom hem shape + length from previous generation for a cleaner untucked look; ~3" shorter than our dress shirts
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

