A Decade of Comfort
Celebrating the ten year anniversary of the Apollo Shirt Kickstarter that launched our company and ushered in a decade of comfort.
Born From Space
A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.
Ultimate Breathability
A moisture wicking pique-knit construction is 19x more breathable than traditional woven fabric, for a sweat-free microclimate throughout your day.
Planet Conscious
Apollo’s updated fabric is built with bio-based PCMs and a blend of Recycled Polyester, for a reduced carbon footprint compared to virgin materials.
Men's Apollo Active Tee
Celebrating ten years of out of this world comfort - limited edition color available while supplies last
Our flagship fabric in a special edition silhouette, engineered with NASA temperature regulation, turbo-charged breathability and moisture wicking properties to tackle even the toughest workouts.
Built For: Morning runs, spur of the moment workouts, travel
Celebrating ten years of out of this world comfort - limited edition color available while supplies last
Our flagship fabric in a special edition silhouette, engineered with NASA temperature regulation, turbo-charged breathability and moisture wicking properties to tackle even the toughest workouts.
Built For: Morning runs, spur of the moment workouts, travel
- Limited edition colorway features embroidered Apollo X astronaut + photochromic degree logo on bottom hem
- Phase Change Materials (derived from canola flowers) act as a thermal battery that adapts to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
- Breathable open pique-knit design
- Raglan sleeve enhances full range motion
- 4-way stretch
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
- Made at Blue Wave in Fuzhou, CN
- Standard fit; true to size
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
• Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
• Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.