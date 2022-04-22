Sustainably Made
PlantForm is produced without petroleum, for a reduced environmental impact compared to other vegan leathers (and 1/10 the footprint of traditional leather).
Planet Powered
PlantForm is powered by Mirum, an innovative fusion of corn, rubber, sand and cotton that captures the premium look and feel of leather.
Built to Last
PlantForm’s unique design and composition meets or exceeds traditional leather in durability tests, without compromising on look and feel.
LEFT/FOOT x Ministry of Supply PlantForm Wallet
A sleek, minimalist design, meticulously hand-crafted with a groundbreaking and long-lasting plant-based alternative to traditional leather.
Color: Black
A sleek, minimalist design, meticulously hand-crafted with a groundbreaking and long-lasting plant-based alternative to traditional leather.
- Dimensions: 4 x 2.75 x .2 in
- 100% USDA-certified bio-based Mirum (Corn, Rubber, Silica, Cotton); waxed linen stitching
- Low-profile design holds up to 2 cards on each side + center compartment for paper cash
- Water resistant
- Rated at 100k cycles for leather durability under the Bally Flex Test
- Made by hand at LEFT/FOOT in San Antonio, TX (PlantForm made by Natural Fiber Welding in Peoria, IL)
PlantForm Wallet is eligible for return in unused condition
