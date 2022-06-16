This limited-edition colorway is inspired by the boots worn by astronauts on the iconic Apollo missions
Oversized channels and siped soles enhance flexibility and provide superior traction
Ships with swappable Moon Boot Blue and Lunar Grey pull tabs and eyelets
man running wearing kane revive shoes

Supportive Cushioning

Dual-density EVA foam offers advanced cushioning, support and energy return, paired with a textured footbed for an out of this world experience wear after wear.

close up of kane revive shoe

Ultimate Breathability

Exterior perforations and interior channels allow for enhanced airflow, promoting active cooling and a sweat-free environment throughout the day.

kane shoe turning into a pile of sugar

Planet Powered

Revive Shoes are crafted using 100% sugarcane-based EVA foam, sustainably utilizing natural resources to unlock planet-conscious comfort.

Kane x Ministry of Supply Revive Active Recovery Shoe

$ 85

Uniquely designed for enhanced support and breathability, Revive shoes offer incredible comfort and a feeling of weightlessness throughout your day.

To celebrate 10 years of our flagship Apollo fabric, we’ve partnered with Kane for this Revive Shoe in a limited-edition, lunar-inspired colorway.

Built For: Post-active recovery, casual wear

NOTE: Revive shoes are final sale; available while supplies last

Color: White/Lunar Rock Speckle

Limited Edition

Uniquely designed for enhanced support and breathability, Revive shoes offer incredible comfort and a feeling of weightlessness throughout your day.

To celebrate 10 years of our flagship Apollo fabric, we’ve partnered with Kane for this Revive Shoe in a limited-edition, lunar-inspired colorway.

Built For: Post-active recovery, casual wear

NOTE: Revive shoes are final sale; available while supplies last

  • Ultra-durable single piece construction
  • Exterior perforations and interior channels allow enhanced airflow
  • Dual density construction for generous cushioning + active support
  • Anatomical design comfortably secures heel, arch + instep
  • 10mm drop from back to front encourages proper heel-to-toe roll-off while in motion
  • Raised footbed nodes activate blood flow in key pressure points
  • Oversized channels and siped soles enhance flexibility and provide superior traction
  • Bacteria + odor resistant
  • Washable + quick-drying
  • Ships with swappable Moon Boot Blue and Lunar Grey pull tabs and eyelets (storage bag included)
  • 100% sugarcane-based EVA Foam
  • Made in Brazil
  • Dual gender fit; your normal size is recommended
  • For half sizes: size down for a narrow foot; size up for a wider foot
  • See size guide for more details

Hand wash with water to clean; machine wash cold if needed + air dry

NOTE: Revive shoes are final sale

Free U.S. Shipping
Flat-rate International Shipping

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

Reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with