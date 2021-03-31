guppyfriend washing bag
guppyfriend washing bag box
garment being pulled out of a guppyfriend washing bag
excess fibers being pulled from a guppyfriend washing bag
guppyfriend washing bag flow chart
Fiber shedding naturally occurs during a normal wash cycle. Guppyfriend catches these fibers and prevents them from entering and disturbing the water supply.

Guppyfriend bag going into washing machine

Protects Your Clothes

Guppyfriend Washing Bag

$ 35

Designed to catch loose microfibers in the wash cycle, reducing your impact and making the planet that much cleaner.

Color: White

Designed to catch loose microfibers in the wash cycle, reducing your impact and making the planet that much cleaner.

Made by Guppyfriend

Microfibers released in a normal wash cycle harm the environment - with every wash, plastic fibers from synthetic textiles make their way from washing machines into rivers and oceans. STOP! Micro Waste is a nonprofit initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the problem of microplastics. Learn more about our Care° Initiative HERE

29.1” x 19.7” (74 x 50 cm)

