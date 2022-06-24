Brendan and Andrea are 6'1 and 5'9, wearing size Medium
Subtle magnet closures secure the low profile kangaroo pocket when not in use
male and female models wearing fusion terry for all hoodies in the forest

Rooted in Comfort

A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocell, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a high-performing, sustainable staple.

wavy fusion terry fabric

Forever Soft

Crafted with enhanced softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry retains a like-new look after countless washes and wears.

close up of fusion terry fabric interior and exterior

All-Season Layering

Fusion Terry is a true all-season fabric, with advanced breathability and moisture management for summer, and lightweight warmth in the cooler months.

Fusion Terry For All Hoodie

$ 158

With its next-level softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, long-lasting and sustainable all-season layer — designed for all to enjoy.

Built For: Fall layering, summer beach trips, evening campfires, work from wherever, lounge wear

Color: Lunar Blue

Built For: Fall layering, summer beach trips, evening campfires, work from wherever, lounge wear

Built For: Fall layering, summer beach trips, evening campfires, work from wherever, lounge wear

  • Blended with soft, plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
  • Washable Merino wool offers advanced moisture + odor mitigation
  • 4-way stretch + advanced shape retention
  • Breathable knit helps maintain your ideal temperature
  • Welted kangaroo pocket with stealth magnetic closures
  • Ergonomic 3-piece hood with high neck collar
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant
  • Body: 74% Recycled Polyester, 13% Tencel, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino Wool
  • Trim: 71% Recycled Polyester, 18% Tencel, 11% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
  • Gender neutral fit; see size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

