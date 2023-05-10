Ready for Takeoff
A collaboration between two science-focused brands has resulted in a limited edition collection inspired by the future of supersonic travel.
Sustainability Through Science
Boom Supersonic and Ministry of Supply are planet-conscious brands committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint.
BOOM x Ministry of Supply Tote Bag
A perfectly sized tote built with premium, ultra-durable ballistic nylon to house your belongings and keep you flying high wherever the day takes you.
Made in partnership with the team at BOOM Supersonic.
Built For: Day trips, errands, travel
- Ultra-durable ballistic nylon
- 17 x 14 x 7 in; 22” adjustable handles
- Comfortably fits a standard 14” laptop
- Boom Supersonic x Ministry of Supply branded patch
- Made by Bags in Progress, Japan
Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2021, the XB-1 demonstrator aircraft rolled out in 2020, and its carbon neutral flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and Amex Ventures.
- One size fits most
Flight Essentials Kit is final sale.
