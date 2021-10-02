Built for comfortable everyday carry as a backpack or brief—whatever the day requires.
A rugged water-resistant 1200D CORDURA® nylon exterior protects your belongings from the elements.
Aer x Ministry of Supply Lunar Pack
A limited edition collaboration—thoughtfully designed to keep your essentials protected, organized and ready for wherever the day takes you.
Color: Navy
This exclusive collaboration was designed by our longtime friends at Aer with the prompt of “a one-week trip to the moon.” The result is a sleek modern design inspired by the PLSS (Primary Life Support System) of a NASA space suit, built to comfortably house and protect your belongings on day trips, commutes, vacations, and everything in between.
Limited Edition Collaboration—supplies limited
Top and side grab handles
Adjustable padded backpack straps
Stabilizing sternum strap
Soft woven lining
Breathable padded mesh back panel
4 quick-access outer pockets
Padded compartment fits ≤ 16” laptop
3 interior pockets for securing everyday essentials
Luggage handle pass-through
Water resistant 1200D CORDURA® nylon exterior
YKK® zippers
Duraflex® plastic hardware
Made in China
18” H / 12.5” W / 6.3” D
Volume: 22 L
Weight: 2lb 6oz
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.