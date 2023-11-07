Ministry of Supply Team Favorites

  • explore
Colleen, Marketing

Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant

Fusion Straight Leg Pant is the perfect work pant, but stretchy enough to wear beyond the office - I truly feel as comfortable in them as when I’m wearing leggings. I’m on the shorter side, so the discreet adjustable inseam snaps are a game changer for me to avoid the hassle of tailoring or resorting to cuffing, which often looks less professional.

Ian, Strategy

Men's Velocity Suit

I’m not a suit person, and mostly need them for weddings. I can wear Velocity on back-to-back wedding weekends without stressing about getting it to the dry cleaner (because it’s machine washable), and pack it in my suitcase instead of a suit bag (the most annoying travel accessory) without wrinkling. The fabric is also breathable enough for hot outdoor weddings, and stretchy enough for dancing. I wear one suit ALL wedding season, and it still looks great at the end of the gauntlet.

