Ministry of Supply Team Favorites

Ian, Strategy

Men's Velocity Suit

I’m not a suit person, and mostly need them for weddings. I can wear Velocity on back-to-back wedding weekends without stressing about getting it to the dry cleaner (because it’s machine washable), and pack it in my suitcase instead of a suit bag (the most annoying travel accessory) without wrinkling. The fabric is also breathable enough for hot outdoor weddings, and stretchy enough for dancing. I wear one suit ALL wedding season, and it still looks great at the end of the gauntlet.