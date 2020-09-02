Fabric & Technology
Our Process
Designed, built, and tested to respond to your body's needs.
Human Centered Design
We rigorously design, build and test each product to unlock your potential.
Research
From pressure-mapping to interviewing hundreds of people about how they sweat, we start by analyzing real peoples clothing problems.
Build
We invent simple solutions for complex problems through radically engineered fabrics and construction techniques.
Test
Each piece undergoes rigorous testing for durability and performance, both in the lab and in the real world, with our field testers and customers.
Repeat
We take the thousands of voices that give us feedback and se them to fuel future design decisions.
Our Fabrics
Apollo6
Aero2
Crisp comfort without compromise.
Kinetic17
Meet the fabric that ran a record-shattering half-marathon. Warp-knit Kinetic fabric has the structure of a woven, but with an immense capacity for omnidirectional motion thanks to spring-like fibers that stretch without wearing out or breaking down.
Composite8
Merino wool blends engineered at the fiber level to create versatile garments with next-level softness, natural odor control, and enhanced durability.
Chroma1
Durable, colorfast stretch denim that's built to last.
Fusion6
Ultra-soft comfort sustainably engineered from bio-based fibers.
Hybrid5
Natural and performance fibers blended for better garments.
Responsive1
Coffee-infused fibers are the first line of defense against odor and sweat.