Our Top 5 Capsule Wardrobe Tips
1. Multi-Purpose Pieces
Bridge use-case gaps with wear-anywhere staples and eliminate single-use items.
2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors
Tonal pieces slot seamlessly into every outfit.
3. Exponential Layering
The addition of layers exponentially increases your comfort (and your number of outfits).
4. Pass the “One Load” Test
Easy-care clothing makes for hassle-free laundry sessions, saving you time and money.
5. Simplify the Sock/Underwear Drawer
When the everyday essentials perform like activewear, all situations are covered.