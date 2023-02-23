  • explore
Men's Capsule Wardrobe Guide
Women's Capsule Wardrobe Guide
Women's Capsule

Our Top 5 Capsule Wardrobe Tips

1. Multi-Purpose Pieces

Bridge use-case gaps with wear-anywhere staples and eliminate single-use items.

2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors

Tonal pieces slot seamlessly into every outfit.

3. Exponential Layering

The addition of layers exponentially increases your comfort (and your number of outfits).

4. Pass the “One Load” Test

Easy-care clothing makes for hassle-free laundry sessions, saving you time and money.

5. Simplify the Sock/Underwear Drawer

When the everyday essentials perform like activewear, all situations are covered.