The Future is Knit
Knit fabrics are one of the two classes fabrics, soft and stretchy but usually relegated to casual uses and swapped for crisp woven fabrics when you want to look presentable.
But we believe that knits will drive the future of comfort. Through these new constructions we provide stretch, softness and structure. allowing you to be presentable, respectable and comfortable - anywhere.
Weft Knit - Jersey
The simplest of knit fabrics, made of interlocking loops going horizontally in large tubes. It's the foundation of t-shirts, underwear, baselayers and found in our Composite fabrics. It has a soft, but yielding stretch, perfect for getting your body or arms through in a shirt.
Weft Knit - Double Knit (Pique)
A more complex stucture, with a tighter knit structure next to skin and a more open texture on the exterior,this fabric is known as a "double knit". It wicks moisture readly due to capillary action. Despite it's thickness, its open construction leads to more airflow; perfect for active and athletic use cases. Found in our Apollo fabrics has a mild stretch.
Weft Knit - Double Knit (Ponte)
A rich, dense fabric made of two layers of interlocking jersey, Ponte double knits are known for their structure and resilient stretch creating a unique fabric for use in Workleisure as a workhorse alternative to sweats as found in our Fusion fabrics.
Weft Knit - Pile
A lofty and volumunous fabric knit with loose loops of yarn anchored to a strong matrix. Pile gives texture and traps air providing as a great insulation layer, while the loose construction allows moisture and moving air to flow out and prevent overheating. This is the foundation of our Composite Pile fabric.
Weft Knit - Double Knit (Terry + Velour)
A yielding but balanced fabric; a double knit constructrion with a tight jersey fabric face and a loose set of loops that can be left in tact (Terry) or cut (Velour). Both result in an incredibly soft interior and are a good alternative to sweats. Found in our Composite Terry and Hybrid Fleece.
Warp Knit
A high-power stretch fabric, knit in rolls rather than tube in a length-wise fashion. This tight-knit construction leads to a stronger, more resilent fabric that provides the structure of other wovens,
High-Guage Knits
Higher gauge counts indicate more knots per inch, and under tension results in resilient, structured but medium drape fabric perect for shirting. These can take the form of Jersey knits or warp knits.
Seamless Knitting
Seamless knitting provides varied knit constructions in a continuous piece of fabric, unlocking performance and an aesthetic. Found in our Atlas products.