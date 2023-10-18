Comfort and Durability Through Science
At Ministry of Supply, we’ve got comfort down to a science. As engineers, our goal is to create products that solve not only your daily challenges, but act as more comfortable, longer-lasting and lower-impact alternatives to our competitors. Here are a few ways we work to ensure every piece we make is truly “Scientifically Better.”
1. The Science of Movement
We begin by studying the human body - how it moves, how and where heat and sweat are generated, and more. We often hear from customers about the challenges in their commute, work day and business travel - and use that to further inspire and invent new products.
2. Innovate Materials
At the heart of every Ministry of Supply piece is a fabric engineered to perform better than anything in your closet. From NASA-derived, temperature-regulating Phase Change Materials, to washable Merino wool (and beyond), they’re tested and ready to unlock comfort and productivity throughout your day.
3. Magic Details
We’ve engineered a suite of product features to enhance the modern workweek. From zippered pockets to stretch waistbands (and more), these small touches offer next-level comfort and everyday utility without sacrificing sharp styling, helping to unlock your new workleisure lifestyle.
4. Rigorously Test
In many ways, the workweek is the ultimate test of your wardrobe. Hybrid work, active commutes and business travel involve a lot of movement, sweat, wrinkles and (inevitably) wear and tear, with no time for pit stops in between. We’ve taken to the labs to test and optimize for stretch, moisture management and more, resulting in clothes that can withstand the rigors of the real world (and last far beyond the competition).
5. Advanced Craftsmanship
Our products blend invention and convention, combining time-honored knit and sewing techniques with innovative new methods to unlock products and precision beyond what was possible in the past. This advanced craftsmanship would not be possible without our manufacturing partners, hand-selected for their skilled teams, advanced machinery and incredible technical know-how.
6. Introducing Workleisure
Whether your work is in-office, remote or hybrid, we maintain that you’re most productive when you’re comfortable. It’s why we blend the comfort of sportswear and the ‘practical professionalism’ of traditional office silhouettes to create ‘workleisure’ clothing — the best of both worlds, with none of the drawbacks.
Our Story:
10+ Years of Apparel Innovation
We've been using science to engineer more comfortable clothes for over a decade - learn more about our journey through the history of some of our most iconic launches.