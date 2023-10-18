Comfort and Durability Through Science

4. Rigorously Test

In many ways, the workweek is the ultimate test of your wardrobe. Hybrid work, active commutes and business travel involve a lot of movement, sweat, wrinkles and (inevitably) wear and tear, with no time for pit stops in between. We’ve taken to the labs to test and optimize for stretch, moisture management and more, resulting in clothes that can withstand the rigors of the real world (and last far beyond the competition).