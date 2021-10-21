Microfiber Migration

Synthetic garments and fleeces in particular emit microfibers during wash cycles, and have. Our fabrics are designed to be machine washed cold and tumble dried on low. Washing on the gentle cycle will further reduce agitation of the fabric. You can also use a Guppyfriend bag to help further filter out microfibers. Using a front-load washer has 1/7th the fiber loss of a top loader. Learn more through our Care Program.