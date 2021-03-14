Get to Know our Masksº
Buy 2 masks, get the 3rd free using code MASK at checkout. *
Our Maskº lineup currently consists of two models—3D Print-Knit and Apollo. Our masks are lightweight, washable, and designed with a focus on easy care, style and comfort. Both utilize an adjustable nose bridge for a form-fitting seal, and are built to house filters (sold separately) independently tested by Nelson Labs to provide higher than 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency.
Now that you know what unites our Masksº, let's explore the things that each does best.
3D Print-Knit Mask 2.0º
3D Print-Knit Maskº 2.0 is lightweight and seamlessly knit with comfortable plush fabric that's perfect for all-day wear.
Use: Ultimate all-day comfort
Features: • Soft, integrated knit earloops • Side-entry filter pocket • Available in 3 sizes: Small, Standard, and Large
Apollo Maskº
Apollo Maskº uses NASA-developed Phase Change Materials and a pique-knit construction for advanced moisture management, making it ideal for active use - whether that’s working out or staying on-the-go.
Use: Active use, on-the-go
Features: • Elastic earloops housed in soft, rounded fabric • Bottom entry filter pocket • One size fits most, similar to 3D Print-Knit Standard size
Maskº Filter Pack
Our Maskº Filter Packs contain 10 filters custom-fit for our 3D Print-Knit Maskº 2.0 and Apollo Maskº. They have been independently tested by Nelson Labs using an ASTM standard for filtration media to provide higher than 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE).
Shop our Mask Collection
Disclaimer: The CDC recommends that the public wear face coverings and masks. Ministry of Supply face masks are not devices intended for use in the diagnosis of a disease or other conditions or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease and do not meet the definition of a medical device as set forth in section 201(h) of the FD&C Act. The Ministry of Supply masks are non-medical masks and are not N95 respirators or surgical masks - such materials should continue to be reserved for front-line healthcare professionals.
Buy 2, Get 1 Free Offer: All three masks must be added to cart in combination with code "MASK" entered at checkout in order to receive the discount. The $25 Mask value is subtracted from the total order value. You may bundle any combination of mask types and colors in order to meet the minimum requirement. Only one free mask per order regardless of quantity purchased. For any questions or requests please contact q@ministryofsupply.com.