We designed and engineered this suite of features for modern work and play: combining comfort and everyday functionality without sacrificing sharp styling. These details are more than aesthetic—they'll unlock your new lifestyle.

The magic is in the details.

Magic Waistband

Magic Stretch Waistband

Our waistlines expand 5-10% when seated, but belts don’t accommodate for that. Our innovative elastic waistbands with hidden drawstrings offer the comfort of sweats in a clean, smooth silhouette with no bunching, unlocking comfortable wear whether you’re sitting, standing or on the go.

New
Men's Steel Blue Heather Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Steel Blue Heather
$ 148
New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 148
men's indigo heather kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Indigo Heather
$ 148
men's graphite velocity sneaker cut pant flat shot of front
Men's Velocity Tapered Pant Graphite
$ 188
Sale
Men's Storm Blue Momentum Chino front view
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Storm Blue
$ 94
was $148
Magic Cuffs

Magic Stretch Cuffs

We achieve a perfect tapered cut while offering easy on/off, through subtle half-back elastic ribbing that’s dyed to match the sharp look in the front.

Magic Adjustable Hem

Magic Adjustable Hem

A unique system of hidden snaps or buttons let you adjust your inseam to fit the weather (or your outfit) at a moment’s notice.

New
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
Magic Collar

Magic Collar

Hidden stitching paired with built in collar stays offers the dependability of a button-down collar with a clean look—fly-away collars are a thing of the past.

Limited Edition
men's royal blue apollo sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Sport Shirt Royal Blue (Recycled)
$ 128
Purposeful Pockets

Purposeful Pockets

Our pockets are designed for modern necessities and easy carry; phone, keys, wallet and Airpods—always accessible, and always intuitive. (Our Women's bottoms all have pockets, too!)

Womens Light Grey Momentum Shorts - Front
Women's Pace Chino Short Light Grey
$ 98
New
men's azurite heather velocity dress pant flat shot of front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Azurite Heather
$ 188
Movement Sleeve

Movement Sleeves

Inspired by the raglan cut of a pitcher’s uniform, our new sleeve designs allow greater freedom of movement and a well-defined shoulder line.

New
men's stone blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Crisp bounce-back knits

Crisp, Structured Stretch

Ultra-high density knitting offers the stretch of athleticwear with the softness of loungewear—without compromising on sharp looks.

New
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 148
Hybrid Un-tucked / Tucked Fit

Hybrid Tucked / Un-Tucked Fit

A universal, versatile shirt length that's optimized to stay tucked if you want, with a flattering length and shape for untucked wearers.

men's grey heather stripe hybrid button down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Heather Stripe
$ 128
