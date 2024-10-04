Partial Side Slit
Ultra-soft 9 gauge jersey knit can be worn next-to-skin
Steven is 6’1’ wearing size Medium
Ribbed turtleneck
Ribbed Armhole finishing
Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm, and traditional wool sweaters are prone to itching, shrinkage, wrinkling and pilling.

Our Solution: Atlas Merino is built from ultra-fine merino wool fibers 19.5 micron less from Australian wool and is mulesing-free. Worsted yarn spinning process (common in suiting) results in a smooth, luxurious finish and increases the yarn’s strength. and with a easy care processing to the fiber surface makes it less prone to shrinkage and pilling,

Heat + Odor Control

Natural temperature regulation from hygroscopic merino wool yarns, means that the fibers absorb and release heat and humidity to maintain an optimal micro climate. This also reduces the environment for microbial growth - which causes odor.

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative worsted yarn with surface-smoothened fiber doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas Merino pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance, traditional wool.

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
  • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
  • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • 19.5 Micron or less Fiber
  • Carbon Footprint: 8.0 kgCO2e /kg

Women's Atlas Merino Sleeveless Turtleneck

$ 145

Utilizing nature’s original performance fiber, utlrafine merino provides warmth, and thermoregulation - but without the shrinkage, piling, wrinkling and itch of traditional wool. Thoughtfully crafted with a versatile balance breathability and warmth, our elevated, in an ultra-soft jersey construction delivers comfort that’s built to last a lifetime.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

  • Super soft but Airy 9 guage Jersey construction provides provides optimal balance of warmth, and next to skin comfort
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Ribbed cuffs and Jersey placket and belt finishings
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • Worsted-Spun yarn for strength, durability and smoothness
  • 100% Australian Mulesing-free Merino Wool (<19.5 micron)
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Relaxed fit, designed to be worn over a tee or blouse.
  • Can be worn tied front or back
  • Care:
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hang drying and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

