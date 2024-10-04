Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm, and traditional wool sweaters are prone to itching, shrinkage, wrinkling and pilling.

Our Solution: Atlas Merino is built from ultra-fine merino wool fibers 19.5 micron less from Australian wool and is mulesing-free. Worsted yarn spinning process (common in suiting) results in a smooth, luxurious finish and increases the yarn’s strength. and with a easy care processing to the fiber surface makes it less prone to shrinkage and pilling,