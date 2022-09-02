$192 ($226 value)

You’re more productive when you’re comfortable, so this System° features staples built for work in (and beyond) the office. Our soft, elevated Composite Merino Boxy Tee is a versatile building block for any outfit, and the pleasantly weighty warmth of our Atlas Cardigan helps tackle those brisk mornings. Together, they’ll help bring the comfort of home wherever your day takes you.

Use code WFA at checkout.*