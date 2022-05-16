Ministry of Supply logo
search
0
Men
Women
Technology
Planet
About
Men's Workleisure
Shop All
Best Sellers
New Arrivals
Men's Systemsº
Sale
Pre-Owned
Virtual Shopping Appointment
Categories
Pants & Shorts
Shirts
Polos, Tees & Henleys
Blazers
Sweatshirts & Sweaters
Suits
Jackets & Coats
Active Kit
Underwear & Socks
Wheelchair Collection
Homeº
Accessories
Maskº Collection
Guides
Workleisure Guide
Wedding Guide
Women's Workleisure
Shop All
Best Sellers
New Arrivals
Women's Systemsº
Sale
Pre-Owned
Virtual Shopping Appointment
Categories
Bottoms
Tops
Tees & Tanks
Sweatshirts & Sweaters
Active Kit
Blazers & Cardigans
Coats & Jackets
Suits
Dresses
Socks
Wheelchair Collection
Homeº
Accessories
Maskº Collection
Guides
Workleisure Guide
Climate Neutral Certified
Sustainability through Science
Innovation in Comfort
Durability Testing
Magic Details
Presentable Comfort
Our Factories
Wheelchair Collection
Low-Carbon Pre-Owned
Sustainability through Science
Climate Neutral Certified
PFOA-Free Durable Water Repellants
Bio-Based Materials
Recycled Materials
Zero Waste Production
Waterless Dyeing
Sustainable Garment Careº
Circularity Program
Durability Testing
Low-Carbon Pre-Owned
Everything you need to know
Virtual Shopping Appointment
Flagship Store
Mission & 5-Year Plan
Innovation in Comfort
Sustainability through Science
Collaborations
Press
Donations - Clothing Kits
Donations - STEM Kits
Meet Gihan, Co-Founder
Help
Create an Account
Shipping & Returns
M° Rewards
Sustainability FAQ
FAQ
Account
women
The Explorer
The Explorer
Tackle the heat of the summer with our lightweight Explorer Systems. After adding all 3 styles to cart, use code WOMENSWORK at checkout to receive 15% off.
Showing 4 results
Sort by
filter
New
Women's Pace Poplin Short
Buff
$
98
New
Women's Pace Poplin Short
Black
$
98
New
Women's Composite Merino V-Neck Tee
Black
$
58
New
Women's Composite Merino V-Neck Tee
Pale Grey Heather
$
58