Swift System°
$426 ($476 value)
Built with the same effortless crepe as our best-selling pants, Swift Sheath Tank is an essential base layer for life on the move — feather light, ultra breathable, and perfectly packable. Bundle Swift with a matching pair of bottoms and save 15% at checkout.*
- Light & Breathable
- Essential Base Layer
- Moisture Wicking
- Wrinkle Resistent
- Terms and conditions apply. All items must be added to cart for discount to activate. Lowest price item will be discounted. Only one Systemº can be purchased per transaction. Discounts cannot be combined with other offers, including Rewards.
Must be an active M° Rewards member or enroll before purchase; order must be at least $100 in value; you can earn bonus points a maximum of 5 times and in addition to standard earnings for purchases.