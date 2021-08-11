  • Technology
Coffee-infused fibers are the first line of defense against odor and sweat.

Made with coffee-infused S.Café polyester to absorb odor, Responsive fabric is designed to act as a "second skin." It’s knit to maximize movement and breathability. Recycled coffee grounds molecularly bonded to the yarn’s surface result in a fabric that naturally absorbs odors and dries 200% faster than cotton.

Responsive Men's Responsive Tee

Coffee-Powered Odor Control
Soft & Light
Quick Drying
Recycled Content

men's black responsive v-neck tee front
Men's Responsive Tee Black (V-Neck)
$ 38
men's white responsive v-neck tee front
Men's Responsive Tee White (V-Neck)
$ 38