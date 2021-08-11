Responsive
Coffee-infused fibers are the first line of defense against odor and sweat.
Made with coffee-infused S.Café polyester to absorb odor, Responsive fabric is designed to act as a "second skin." It’s knit to maximize movement and breathability. Recycled coffee grounds molecularly bonded to the yarn’s surface result in a fabric that naturally absorbs odors and dries 200% faster than cotton.
Responsive Men's Responsive Tee
Coffee-Powered Odor Control
Soft & Light
Quick Drying
Recycled Content
Coffee-infused fibers are the first line of defense against odor and sweat.