  • Technology
  • Hybrid
Close-Up of Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Hybrid

Natural and performance fibers blended for better garments.

Hybrid takes weekend comfort and builds it into clothing you can wear anytime and anywhere. A premium Japanese knit blend allows for extreme flexibility and comfort with a timeless, structured aesthetic.

Hybrid Men's Hybrid Button-Down

Stretch Knit
Breathable High-Gauge Knit
Moisture Wicking
Button-Down Collar
Machine Washable

An everyday staple enhanced with soft drape fabric and comfortable stretch.

men's grey heather stripe hybrid button down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Heather Stripe
$ 128
men's grey heather stripe hybrid button down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Heather Stripe
$ 128

Hybrid Men's Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie

Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable

A sharp, versatile full zip hoodie with an ultra-soft brushed interior and an outer face that resists pilling.

men's granite heather full zip hoodie flat shot of front hood up
Men's Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie Granite Heather
$ 178
men's black hybrid full zip hoodie flat shot of front hood up
Men's Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie Black
$ 178

Hybrid Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress

Stretch Knit
Wrinkle Resistant
Breathable Fabric
Tie Belt + Full Hand Pockets
Machine Washable

A lightweight, wear-anywhere dress with enhanced moisture management.

Sale
Women's Navy Hybrid Seersucker Dress Front View
Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress Navy
$ 134
was $198

Hybrid Hybrid Everywhere Blanket

Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable

A blanket built for home and travel, with an elegant jersey exterior and soft brushed fleece interior.

marble hybrid everywhere blanket plush side up with sides crimped
Hybrid Everywhere Blanket Marble
$ 148
marble hybrid everywhere blanket plush side up with sides crimped
Hybrid Everywhere Blanket Marble
$ 148

Hybrid Men's Hybrid Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Stretch Knit
Scientifically Soft
Superior Shape Retention
Machine-Washable

A cozy fleece pullover with an ultra-soft brushed interior and an outer face that resists pilling.

men's navy hybrid fleece crewneck sweatshirt flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Crew Neck Sweatshirt Navy
$ 128
men's charcoal heather hybrid fleece crewneck sweatshirt flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Crew Neck Sweatshirt Charcoal Heather
$ 128