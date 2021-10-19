  • Technology
men's and women's fusion overshirt

Ultra-soft comfort sustainably engineered from bio-based fibers.

Fusion incorporates off-hours comfort into resilient garments with round-the-clock structure and stretch. With a comfortable fit based on your everyday favorites, Fusion’s 4-way stretch and soft-spun bio-based yarns provide unmatched, dependable versatility.

Fusion Men's Fusion Pant

Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free

A lightweight pant built with bio-based fibers for everyday comfort and performance.

New
men's navy tweed fusion pant flat shot of front showing drawcord
Men's Fusion Pant Navy Tweed
$ 148
New
men's charcoal heather fusion pant flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 148

Fusion Women's Fusion Chore Coat

Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free

A lightweight chore coat built with bio-based fibers for everyday style and performance.

New
women's charcoal heather fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 288

Fusion Men's Fusion Overshirt

Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free

Scientifically Better flannel, engineered for cozy stretch.

New
men's charcoal tweed fusion overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Overshirt Charcoal Tweed
$ 158
New
men's navy fusion overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Overshirt Navy
$ 158
New
Men's Black Fusion Overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Overshirt Black
$ 158

Fusion Men's Fusion Chore Coat

Wood-Derived Fiber
Scientifically Soft
Stretch Woven
Wrinkle Free

Incredible soft stretch comfort paired with a put-together look that never looks out of place.

men's navy fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Navy
$ 288
men's stone grey fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Stone Grey
$ 288

Fusion Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant

Stretch Knit
Wood-Derived Fiber
Adjustable Inseam
Scientifically Soft
Machine Washable

An elegant upgrade to everyday yoga pants, with immense stretch and versatile adjustable length.

New
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
New
women's charcoal heather fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 138
Women's Navy Fusion Straight Leg Pant Front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy
$ 138