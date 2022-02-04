women's azurite heather velocity pant flat shot of front
Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine-washable.

Close-up of Grey Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.

Women's Previous Generation Velocity Pant

$ 134
was $178

Pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Azurite Heather

Pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Front zip pockets & rear button pockets
4-way stretch woven
Wrinkle resistant
61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Full length; straight cut

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape; cool iron if needed

