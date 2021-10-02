Women's Black Swift Wide Leg Pants Front View
Women's White Aero Zero Dress Shirt and Women's Black Swift Wide Leg Pant on Model walking left
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size 2
Women's Black Swift Wide Leg Pants Back View
Women's White Aero Zero Dress Shirt and Women's Black Swift Wide Leg Pant on Model walking left
Close up of Womens Black Swift Wide Leg Pant - Front
Close up of Womens Black Swift Wide Leg Pant - Back
Women's hand touching swift drape fabric

Light & Airy

Swift fabric is feather-light and breathable, making it a versatile addition to any outfit.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Innovative doesn't mean high maintenance. Swift can be cared for at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Previous Generation Swift Wide Leg Pant

$ 94
was $148

Lightweight crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and incredible breathability in a versatile wide-leg cut.
Final Sale

Color: Black

Lightweight crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and incredible breathability in a versatile wide-leg cut.
Final Sale

2 discreet full-hand pockets
Side entry zipper
Crepe stretch fabric
Lightweight & breathable
Moisture wicking
91% Polyester, 9% Polyurethane
Made by Blue Wave in China (Fuzhou, CN)

Mid-rise, relaxed, easy fit. 6 1/2" slit at leg opening

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping
Flat-rate International Shipping
Previous Generation Items are Final Sale

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
women's white aero zero dress shirt front
Women's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt White
$ 128

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.37576
165 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
New
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
Select a color
Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
women's black joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Black
$ 118
Select a color