Swift’s updated waistband is built for enhanced stretch and increased next-to-skin comfort while maintaining a clean look.

swift drape navy fabric

Light & Airy

Breathable, feather-light stretch fabric and a soft tapered cut make Swift a versatile addition to any outfit.

Women's Swift Drape Pant

$ 75

Structured, lightweight crepe fabric built for advanced breathability creates a versatile everyday go-to pant.

  • Updated waistband: encased elastic with smooth front
  • Side zip entry with hook-and-eye closure
  • 2 full hand pockets
  • Light & breathable crepe fabric
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 95% Polyester, 5% Polyurethane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Sale items are not eligible for additional bundle discounts
  • Ankle length tapered cut & mid-rise fit
  • True to size; relaxed, easy fit with semi-elastic waistband
  • 2" blind stitched hem for ease of lengthening

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

women's black swift sheath tank flat shot of front
Women's Swift Sheath Tank Black
$ 49

