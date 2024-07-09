Updated, Upgraded
Swift’s updated waistband is built for enhanced stretch and increased next-to-skin comfort while maintaining a clean look.
Light & Airy
Breathable, feather-light stretch fabric and a soft tapered cut make Swift a versatile addition to any outfit.
Women's Swift Drape Pant
$ 75
Structured, lightweight crepe fabric built for advanced breathability creates a versatile everyday go-to pant.
- Updated waistband: encased elastic with smooth front
- Side zip entry with hook-and-eye closure
- 2 full hand pockets
- Light & breathable crepe fabric
- Resilient stretch
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- 95% Polyester, 5% Polyurethane
- Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
- Ankle length tapered cut & mid-rise fit
- True to size; relaxed, easy fit with semi-elastic waistband
- 2" blind stitched hem for ease of lengthening
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
