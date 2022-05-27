men's storm blue momentum chino front
Womens Storm Blue Momentum Chino and White Luxe Touch Tee - On Model
Women's Storm Blue Momentum Chino Back View
Women's White Luxe Touch Tee and Women's Storm Blue Momentum Chino on Model Walking Left
Close up of Womens Storm Blue Momentum Chino - Front
Women's Storm Blue Momentum Chino in Close-Up of Elastic Waistband
Momentum Chino fabric being stretched out

Significant Stretch

11% Elastane stretch twill enables the same extreme mobility you count on in your athletic wear.

Close-up of Grey Fabric Rolls

Scientifically Soft

Soft polyester fibers are spun with nylon for durability and comfort without compromise.

Women's Previous Generation Pace Chino

$ 94
was $148

Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Pace's lightweight hollow-core polyester regulates temperature like a thermos, while offering advanced durability, softness and stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Storm Blue

Select a color

Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Pace's lightweight hollow-core polyester regulates temperature like a thermos, while offering advanced durability, softness and stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Adjustable inseam to wear at full or ankle length

Temperature regulation
Comfort waistband with internal drawcord
Sustainable, PFC-free Durable Water Repellent finish (No PFOA/PFAS)
Hidden earbuds pocket at waistband
58% Hollow-core Polyester, 31% Nylon, 11% Elastane
Made at Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

Mid-rise, relaxed fit. True to size.

Jackie is 5'9", wearing size 2.

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.

Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's White Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee White
$ 58
women's aero zero oversized shirt white flat front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 98

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.48611
72 reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 128
Select a color
Sale
Women’s Navy Tweed Plaid Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant Front View
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant Navy Tweed
$ 84
was $128
Select a color
Sale
Womens Light Grey Momentum Shorts - Front
Women's Previous Generation Pace Chino Short Light Grey
$ 74
was $98
Select a color
Sale
Women's Soft Granite Velocity Pant front
Women's Velocity Pant Soft Granite
$ 104
was $178
Select a color
Sale
Women's Black Kinetic Pants Slim Front View
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Black (Slim Fit)
$ 94
was $148
Select a color
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
Select a color