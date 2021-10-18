Women's Navy Luxe Touch Tee front view
Women's Navy Luxe Touch Tee on Model Looking Right
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Women's Navy Luxe Touch Tee back view
Women's Navy Luxe Touch Tee on Model Facing Right
Women's Navy Luxe Touch Tee on Model Facing Backward
Close up of Women's Navy Luxe Touch Tee front
Soft & Light

A flexible high-gauge micro-knit fiber gives Luxe Touch fabric a lightweight, buttery soft feel.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine-Washable

Ditch dry cleaning bills. Luxe Touch can be washed and dried at home (or in a hotel sink).

Women's Previous Generation Luxe Touch Tee

$ 39
was $58

Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting and ultra fine fiber produce a buttery soft staple you'll wear for work, play, and everything in between.
Color: Navy

Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting and ultra fine fiber produce a buttery soft staple you'll wear for work, play, and everything in between.
Wrinkle resistant
Moisture wicking
100% Polyester
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Body-skimming fit, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148

