Luxe touch tank in indigo flat front
Women's Indigo Luxe Touch Tank and Indigo Heather Velocity Pant on model facing right
Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS
Luxe touch tank in indigo flat back
Women's Indigo Luxe Touch Tank and Indigo Heather Velocity Pant on model looking down
Close up of Womens Indigo Luxe Touch Tank - Front
Fit tip: trim fit, most customers size up.
Close up of Womens Indigo Luxe Touch Tank - Back
Close up of Luxe Touch Fabric

Soft & Light

Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting fiber is much finer than cotton, resulting in a lightweight, buttery soft feel.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Ditch dry cleaning bills. Luxe Touch can be washed and dried at home (or in a hotel sink).

Women's Previous Generation Luxe Touch Tank

$ 29
was $48

Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting and ultra fine fiber produce a buttery soft staple you'll wear for work, play, and everything in between.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Navy

Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting and ultra fine fiber produce a buttery soft staple you'll wear for work, play, and everything in between.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Wrinkle-resistant
Moisture-wicking
100% Polyester
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Body-skimming fit, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

women's light grey atlas knit blazer front
Women's Atlas Knit Blazer Light Grey
$ 285
Women's Black Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 328

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.55063
158 reviews

Filter by:

