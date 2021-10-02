Women's Navy Kinetic Pants Skinny Back View
Women's Navy Kinetic Skinny Pant on model
Women's Navy Kinetic Pants Skinny Folded in Half Back View
Women's Navy Kinetic Skinny Pant and White Aero Zero Boyfriend Shirt on model front view
Women's Navy Kinetic Skinny Pant and Grey Heather Apollo Shirt on model adjusting sleeve
Women's Navy Kinetic Skinny Pant and Grey Heather Apollo Shirt on model sitting on floor
Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

4-Way Stretch

Japanese Primeflex® polyester is a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

Women's Kinetic Skinny Pant

$ 94
was $148

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.

Color: Navy

Select a color

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.

Warp-knit fabric with 4-way stretch

Wrinkle-resistant
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
Side zip entry
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

High-rise fit that sits at natural waist

1” smaller in the thigh and knee and 1.5” smaller at the bottom opening than our Slim. Jackie is 5'9', wearing size 2 in Navy.

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.

Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Black Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 328

