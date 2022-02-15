Japanese Primeflex® polyester is a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Sheath Dress
Dramatic flexibility in an classic silhouette, with incredible 4-way stretch that enhances its flattering fit.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Black
Warp-knit fabric for resilient 4-way stretch
Discreet bra-strap holder in shoulder
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka in China
Gaby is 5'9" wearing size 0 in Black
Tailored fit - size up for a more relaxed fit
Extra fabric at hem for the option to lengthen
Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.
Cool iron if needed
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
