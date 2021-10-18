Womens Charcoal Heather Kinetic Blazer - Front
Kinetic fabric stretched

4-Way Stretch

Japanese Primeflex® polyester is a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Blazer

$ 229
was $328

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Charcoal Heather

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Warp-knit fabric for resilient 4-way stretch

Wrinkle resistant
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
Interior pocket fits your phone
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Fits trimmer sizes 00-6; size up relative to tops

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

