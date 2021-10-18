Women's Previous Generation Kinetic A-Line Dress
Classic A-Line dress re-engineered with geometric structure and warp-knit fabric for a form-flattering fit and enhanced mobility.
Previous Generation colors are final sale.
Color: Black
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
Made by Matsuoka in China
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
If in-between sizes, we recommend sizing down
Extra fabric at the hem for the option to lengthen
Model Info: Models are 5'9" wearing size 0
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping
Flat-rate International Shipping
Previous Generation Items are Final Sale
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
