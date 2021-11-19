Womens Black Juno Patch Pocket Blouse - Front
Women's Black Juno Patch Pocket and Women's Black Fusion Straight Leg Pant on Model walking forward
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Close up of Womens Black Juno Patch Pocket Blouse - Front
Women's Black Juno Patch Pocket and Women's Black Fusion Straight Leg Pant on Model facing forward with crossed legs
Womens Black Juno Patch Pocket Blouse - Back
Close up of Womens Black Juno Patch Pocket Blouse - Back
Feels like silk works like magic
Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Recycled Content

Updated with 88% post-consumer Polyester reclaimed from recycled water bottles.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Gone are the days of high-maintenance silk - Juno is wrinkle resistant and built for easy care at home.

Women's Previous Generation Juno Patch Pocket Blouse

$ 89
was $128

The classic look and feel of silk, upgraded with comfortable stretch and wrinkle resistance in a moisture-wicking, machine washable fabric.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Black

The classic look and feel of silk, upgraded with comfortable stretch and wrinkle resistance in a moisture-wicking, machine washable fabric.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

High yarn count for silk-like hand feel
4-way stretch
Moisture-wicking
Bust and back darts
88% post-consumer recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex
Made by Blue Wave in China

Select your standard size for a relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.72632
95 reviews

Filter by:

Shop Best Sellers

New
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
Select a color
Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 148
Select a color