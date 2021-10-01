Women's Navy Fusion Terry Sweatshirt
Women's Navy Fusion Terry Sweatshirt and Women's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pull On Pant on model
Alexis is 5'11", wearing size Small
women's navy fusion terry sweatshirt flat shot of front on a bed of grass
Close up of model zipping pocket of Women's Navy Fusion Terry Sweatshirt
Back of Women's Navy Fusion Terry Sweatshirt
Women's Navy Fusion Terry Sweatshirt and Women's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pull On Pant on model standing forward with hand in pocket
Built for the Planet

Built for the Planet

A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocel, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a sustainable staple.

fusion terry vs hybrid fleece comparison

Women's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt

$ 118

Built to never pill or lose its shape, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.

Color: Navy

Select a color

Built to never pill or lose its shape, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.

Ultra soft bio-based fiber blend
4-way stretch
Advanced shape retention
Moisture wicking/breathable
Wrinkle resistant
Blended with soft plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
Zippered front pockets
Body: 53% Polyester, 21% Recycled Polyester, 13% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino wool
Trim: 71% Polyester, 18% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 11% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan

Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's Black Fusion Ponte Pant Front

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.63636
11 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
Select a color
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 148
Select a color
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Chambray Blue
$ 48
Select a color