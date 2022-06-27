Rooted in Comfort
A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocell, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a high-performing, sustainable staple.
Forever Soft
Crafted with enhanced softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry retains a like-new look after countless washes and wears.
All-Season Layering
Fusion Terry is a true all-season fabric, with advanced breathability and moisture management for summer, and lightweight warmth in the cooler months.
Women's Fusion Terry Cardigan
Built with next-level softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, long-lasting and luxurious all-season layer that's rooted in comfort.
Built For: Fall layering, summer beach trips, evening campfires, work from wherever, lounge wear
Color: Classic Grey Heather
- Blended with soft, plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
- Washable Merino wool offers advanced moisture + odor mitigation
- 4-way stretch + advanced shape retention
- Breathable knit helps maintain your ideal temperature
- On-seam full hand pockets + interior drop pockets on either side
- Side slits in hem offer easier access to pant pockets
- Body: 74% Recycled Polyester, 13% Tencel, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino Wool
- Trim: 71% Recycled Polyester, 18% Tencel, 11% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
- Easy fit designed for cozy layering without feeling oversized; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
