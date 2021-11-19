Women’s Navy Tweed Plaid Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant Front View
Womens Navy Tweed Fusion Pull On Pant and Storm Blue Composite Merino Tank - On Model
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Women’s Navy Tweed Plaid Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant Back View
women's sandstone fusion overshirt unbuttoned model leaping right with hand in pocket
Womens Sandstone Fusion Overshirt and Storm Blue Composite Merino Tank and Navy Tweed Fusion Pull On Pant - On Model
Women's Storm Blue Recycled Composite Merino Tank and Women's Navy Tweed Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant on model walking left
Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Sustainably Soft

Sustainably sourced, wood-derived Viscose imbues softness and stretch into the fabric blend.

Close-Up of Women's Navy Tweed Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant

Naturally Wrinkle Free

Optimized to resist wrinkles without ironing, for dryer to drawer convenience.

Women's Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant

$ 128

With an easy ankle cut, resilient stretch fabric, and full hand pockets, Fusion is your new go-to for comfort and all-day performance.

Color: Navy Tweed

Resilient stretch

Resilient stretch

Soft-spun bio-based yarn
Comfort waistband with hidden drawstring
77% Polyester, 19% Viscose, 4% Polyurethane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)

Easy fit hits just above the ankle

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.

Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Sandstone Fusion Overshirt Front View
women's storm blue recycled composite merino tank front
Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Tank Storm Blue
$ 39
women's light blue aero zero boyfriend shirt shot of front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Light Blue
$ 128

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Women's Navy Juno Blouse Front View
Women's Juno Blouse Navy
$ 128
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Chambray Blue
$ 48
