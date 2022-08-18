Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS
Dry Microclimate

Composite's soft but powerful tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort in any climate.

Close up of Composite Merino fabric

Washable Wool

Innovative fabric ≠ high maintenance — all Composite garments are machine washable, and built to reduce pilling and shrinkage over years of wear.

Women's Composite Merino V-Neck Tee

$ 39
was $58

A versatile, airy silhouette with an innovative blend of washable Merino wool for the perfect balance of breathability, performance and ease of care.

  • Washable Merino wool blend provides natural odor and moisture mitigation
  • 4% Elastane enhances garment stretch
  • Soft brushed interior
  • Slightly curved back hem for extra coverage
  • Moisture wicking
  • Breathable knit
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino Wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
  • Relaxed fit through the chest; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

