women's storm blue recycled composite merino tank front
Womens Navy Tweed Fusion Pull On Pant and Storm Blue Composite Merino Tank - On Model
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
women's storm blue recycled composite merino tank back
Womens Navy Kinetic Blazer and Storm Blue Composite Merino and Navy Tweed Fusion Pull On Pant - On Model
Close-up of Composite Fabric Rolls

Ultra Soft Washable Wool

Wool micro-fibrils provide an ultra-soft hand and an organic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling.

Composite Quick Dry Fabric

Dry Microclimate

Polyester wicks away liquid moisture, while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate to keep you feeling fresh all day long.

Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Tank

$ 39
was $48

Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Storm Blue

Select a color

Classic

Select a color

Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Soft-spun Merino wool
Odor-controlling
Moisture-wicking/breathable
Classic: 85% Spun Polyester, 15% Merino Wool
Recycled: 50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino wool
Made at Bluewave in (Fuzhou, CN)

Choose your normal size for a body-skimming fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
$ 378
women's light grey atlas knit blazer front
Women's Atlas Knit Blazer Light Grey
$ 285
women's black joule legging zoomed shot of model running
Women's Joule Active Legging Black
$ 118

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.77083
48 reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
Women's White Luxe Touch Tank Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tank White
$ 48
Select a color
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Chambray Blue
$ 48
Select a color