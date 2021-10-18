Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Grey Heather Composite Merino Tank and Women's Grey Glen Plaid Fusion Ankle Pull-On Pant on model with hand in pant pocket
Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS
Womens Grey Composite Merino Tank - Back
Women's Grey Heather Composite Merino Tank and Women's Grey Glen Plaid Fusion Ankle Pull-On Pant on model stretching shirt
Women's Grey Heather Composite Merino Tank and Women's Grey Glen Plaid Fusion Ankle Pull-On Pant on model facing forward
Women's Grey Heather Composite Merino Tank and Women's Grey Glen Plaid Fusion Ankle Pull-On Pant on model walking left
Close-up of Composite Fabric Rolls

Ultra Soft Washable Wool

Wool micro-fibrils provide an ultra-soft hand and an organic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling.

Composite Quick Dry Fabric

Dry Microclimate

Polyester wicks away liquid moisture, while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate to keep you feeling fresh all day long.

Women's Composite Merino Tank

$ 48

Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.

Color: Grey Heather

Select a color

Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.

Soft-spun Merino wool
Odor-controlling
Moisture-wicking/breathable
Classic: 85% Spun Polyester, 15% Merino Wool
Recycled: 50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino wool
Made at Bluewave in (Fuzhou, CN)

Choose your normal size for a body-skimming fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
$ 378
women's light grey atlas knit blazer front
Women's Atlas Knit Blazer Light Grey
$ 285
women's black joule legging zoomed shot of model running
Women's Joule Active Legging Black
$ 118

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.77083
48 reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
Women's White Luxe Touch Tank Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tank White
$ 48
Select a color
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Chambray Blue
$ 48
Select a color