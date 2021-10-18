Ultra Soft Washable Wool
Wool micro-fibrils provide an ultra-soft hand and an organic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling.
Dry Microclimate
Polyester wicks away liquid moisture, while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate to keep you feeling fresh all day long.
Women's Composite Merino Tank
Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Color: Grey Heather
Soft-spun Merino wool
Odor-controlling
Moisture-wicking/breathable
Classic: 85% Spun Polyester, 15% Merino Wool
Recycled: 50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino wool
Made at Bluewave in (Fuzhou, CN)
Choose your normal size for a body-skimming fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
