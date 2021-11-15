women's pale grey heather composite merino boxy tee flat shot of front
model wearing pale grey heather composite merino boxy tee and navy swift drape pant leaning forward with hands in pockets
Alexis is 5’9 wearing size S
women's pale grey heather composite merino boxy tee flat shot of back
wavy pale grey heather composite merino fabric
Soft-spun staple fibers are luxuriously cozy against the skin, for easy all-day wear
women's pale grey heather composite merino boxy tee close up of front
model wearing pale grey heather composite merino boxy tee and navy swift drape pant standing next to a bicycle with hands on handlebars
diagram showing off composite merino benefits
close up of model wearing composite merino boxy tee and cardigan

Versatile Style

Composite is crafted with a stylish easy cut that shines on its own and as a cozy base layer - the possibilities are endless.

Women's Composite Merino Boxy Tee

$ 58

The everyday tee reimagined for the modern age - an easy cut crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for long-lasting performance and comfort.

Color: Pale Grey Heather

Select a color

The everyday tee reimagined for the modern age - an easy cut crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for long-lasting performance and comfort.

  • Soft-spun washable wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Reinforced with recycled Polyester for long-lasting durability and shape retention
  • Fabric is peached on the inside for enhanced next-to-skin softness
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
  • Fit is easy without feeling baggy or oversized; your normal size is recommended
  • Back length is ~1.5” longer than the front
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Standard Checkout including M° Rewards Points Redemption
  • Express Payment: Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Amazon, ShopPay
  • Financing: Sezzle, ShopPay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

women's navy swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Navy
$ 148
women's black kinetic pull on pant on model zoomed
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Black
$ 148

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Women's White Aero Zero Boyfriend Shirt front view
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 128
Select a color
New
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
Select a color
Women's White Luxe Touch Tank Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tank White
$ 48
Select a color
New
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
Select a color