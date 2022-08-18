Microns Matter
Typical Merino garments are made with 24 micron wool, which can be stiff and itchy. Composite's 19.5 micron wool results in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.
Dry Microclimate
A soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture and naturally controls sweat and odor, resulting in a tank that's perfect for daily workouts.
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank
With ultra-soft washable Merino wool, Composite boasts natural odor control and a matte finish to take you beyond your daily workouts.
Soft-spun washable wool
Natural odor control
Peached inner fabric for softness
Matte finish
82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin (Taiwan)
Body skimming fit; size up if you're between sizes
Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
