100% Recycled

Aero Zero° is made from 100% recycled fabric, milled under solar power, reducing the carbon footprint of the fabric by 59%.

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Ready for 14 hour flights and 25 hour days. Aero Zero° releases wrinkles naturally with your own body heat.

$ 128

100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.

Color: White

100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.

100% Recycled Polyester made from plastic bottles
4-way stretch woven
Hidden bust button
Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Tailored fit, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

