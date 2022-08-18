model wearing women's aero zero oversized shirt surrounded by plastic bottles

100% Recycled

Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

aero zero wavy fabric

Sustainably Soft

Recycled plastic is spun into high lofted yarns with incredible softness and stretch, for all-day comfort without compromise.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero Zero° is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Previous Generation Aero Zero° Boyfriend Shirt

$ 84
was $98

2021 Version
100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance, in a comfortable oversized cut redesigned for enhanced everyday style.

2021 Version
  • Updated fit for 2022 (see fit section)
  • 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
  • Updated collar design with hidden button feature
  • Hidden bust button
  • Stretch woven
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
  • Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
  • Oversized fit; your normal size is recommended
  • Updated fit for 2022: easier fit through the body; length extended by ~2" in front and ~4" in rear for extra coverage; pocket size slightly increased
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are exchange only and are ineligible for returns.

women's white aero zero band collar tunic flat shot of front
Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic White
$ 128

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.56
100 reviews

Filter by:

