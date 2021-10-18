Women's Aero Dress Shirt Blue Stripe Front
Women's Blue Stripe Aero Dress Shirt on Model Smiling with Right Arm Raised
Women's Aero Dress Shirt Blue Stripe Back
Women's Aero Dress Shirt - Blue Stripe - Image 4
Women's Blue Stripe Aero Dress Shirt on Model Facing Backwards
Women's Blue Stripe Aero Dress Shirt on Model in Close-up of Her Shirt Cuff
Close-up of White Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Aero fabric naturally releases wrinkles using your own body heat.

Blue Aero fabric stretched out

Stretch Woven

Aero's stretch fabric and ergonomic construction allow for seamless motion.

Women's Previous Generation Aero Dress Shirt

$ 89
was $128

Aero's soft, micro-brushed stretch fabric breathes, wicks moisture and resists wrinkles for a sharp look that's always ready at a moment's notice.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Blue Stripe

Classics

Select a color

Aero's soft, micro-brushed stretch fabric breathes, wicks moisture and resists wrinkles for a sharp look that's always ready at a moment's notice.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Wrinkle resistant & moisture wicking

53% TCD Polyester, 47% PCM-infused Polyester
Ltd. Ed: 54% Nylon, 46% Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China

Gaby is 5'9", wearing size Small

Body-skimming fit. If you're inbetween sizes, we recommend sizing up.

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low

Aero fabric naturally releases wrinkles using your own body heat. Cool iron if needed.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Women's Aero Dress Shirt Blue Stripe Back
Women's Light Blue Juno Recycled Tailored Dress Shirt Front
Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt Light Blue
$ 89

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.84615
26 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
women's light blue aero zero boyfriend shirt shot of front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Light Blue
$ 128
Select a color