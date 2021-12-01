Women's 3DPK IBM Sweater
Women's 3D Print-Knit IBM Sweater

$ 285

A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose that perfectly balances warmth and stretch.

Color: Grey

A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose that perfectly balances warmth and stretch.

Seamlessly knit for 35% less fabric waste
3D articulation
Resilient stretch
Sleeves and pockets are seamlessly linked to the main body
72% Viloft viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
Made by Tailored in Brooklyn, New York

Models are 6'2" wearing size Medium

Runs true to size.

Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

