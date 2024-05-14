Problem: While its light weight and breathability feel like a perfect fit for warm-weather wear, traditional silk crepe is anything but, with a dependence on dry cleaning and susceptibility to wrinkles or sweat stains.

Our Solution: As the next evolution of our breezy, best-selling crepe, Swift Satin is a low-maintenance piece you can count on as the temperatures rise - with a reversible design that shifts between sharp matte and satin sheen to take you from morning meetings to evening events.