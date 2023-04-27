pace poplin feature heat tested sun

Heat Tested

Pace Poplin fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking, while reflecting ＞99% of UV light for safer and more comfortable time in the sun.

Built to Move

Innovative Primeflex fabric offers stretch and shape retention that avoids end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.

Made to Last

Engineered to resist pilling and abrasion for a like-new look over countless wears and washes.

Women's Pace Poplin Short

$ 98

A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

  • “Magic” comfort waistband offers a clean aesthetic
  • Full front slash hand pockets
  • Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
  • Front fly with snap and zip closure
  • Stretch woven with Primeflex spring fibers (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Dries 50% faster than conventional performance fibers
  • UPF 50+ fabric reflects ＞99% of UV light
  • Fabric milled under solar power
  • Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
  • 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Higher rise with a wider leg opening compared to our classic Pace Chino Short
  • ~1” longer inseam (graded) compared to Pace Chino Short
  • Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are not eligible for returns or exchanges.

