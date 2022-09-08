Close up of Luxe Touch Fabric

Ultra Soft

Flexible high-gauge micro-knit fiber gives Luxe Touch a lightweight, buttery soft feel you’ll never want to take off.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

100% Recycled

An all-new fabric blend draws on 100% post-consumer recycled PET, for 50% lower carbon emissions compared to virgin materials.

quick dry luxe touch feature

Dry Microclimate

Moisture wicking polyester helps create a dry microclimate to keep you sweat free even when layered.

Women’s Luxe Touch Mock Neck Tank

$ 48

Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting and ultra fine fiber combine to produce an elevated, softer than silk staple you'll wear for work, play, and everything in between. New style for 2022.

Built For: Work from wherever, travel, date night, weekend lounging, bedtime

  • Made with finer than silk fibers for luxurious softness
  • Low-profile laser cut bonded hems
  • Bartacks for seam reinforcement
  • Moisture wicking
  • Zinc anti-microbial finish
  • 100% Recycled polyester
  • Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
  • Fits true to size
  • Designed to be worn as a layer or on its own
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

